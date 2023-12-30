Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

