Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $850,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 267,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 5,159,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.