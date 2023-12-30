ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $795.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52-week low of $536.77 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

