ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $795.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Shares of ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52-week low of $536.77 and a 52-week high of $771.98.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
