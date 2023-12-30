Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.03

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

