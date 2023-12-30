ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

