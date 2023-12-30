Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

