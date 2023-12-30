Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $87.01 million and $32,726.93 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.55769437 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $25,324.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

