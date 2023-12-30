AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 4.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

