Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.66. Astronics shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 93,642 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Astronics Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astronics by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

