AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.