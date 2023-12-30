Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

