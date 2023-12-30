Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,321. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

