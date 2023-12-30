Avestar Capital LLC Buys 23,627 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 277.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 415,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 161,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,511. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

