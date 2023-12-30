Avestar Capital LLC Buys 50,866 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

