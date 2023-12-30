Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $486.88. 2,740,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.22 and a 52 week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

