Avestar Capital LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,138,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $939,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,750 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

