Avestar Capital LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 1,531,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

