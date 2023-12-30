Avestar Capital LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

