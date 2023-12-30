Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 14,637 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 74,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.18. 128,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,889. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $956.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

