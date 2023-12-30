Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 181,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 370,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 222,711 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.