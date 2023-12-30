Avestar Capital LLC Sells 162,907 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,907 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

RLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 295,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,377. The stock has a market cap of $536.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

