Avestar Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,419.90. 38,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,543. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,401.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,431.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

