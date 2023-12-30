Avestar Capital LLC Sells 36,937 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,937 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 1.29% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,563,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 331,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 300,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 296,701 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 46,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

