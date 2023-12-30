Avestar Capital LLC Sells 48,588 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,588 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

