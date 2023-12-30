Avestar Capital LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,996,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511,855. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

