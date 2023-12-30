Avestar Capital LLC Sells 60,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,729 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IFRA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 168,429 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.