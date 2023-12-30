Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. 1,851,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

