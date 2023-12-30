Avion Wealth Acquires 2,231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after buying an additional 1,277,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

