Avion Wealth Acquires 383 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $248.48. 100,891,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.