Avion Wealth Has $149,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. 108,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,410. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

