Avion Wealth Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,828,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

