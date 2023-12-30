Avion Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 479,442 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 552,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after buying an additional 1,535,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 283,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

