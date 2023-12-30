Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

