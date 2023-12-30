Axie Infinity Price Up 20.9% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $67.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00021389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.70 or 1.00032282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012285 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00193255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,592,943 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.06050963 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $93,704,387.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.