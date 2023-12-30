Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

