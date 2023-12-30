B. Riley Raises trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $1.40 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

