BABB (BAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $41,901.32 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Token Profile

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 82,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,249,985,000 tokens. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

