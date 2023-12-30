Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 47,477 shares of company stock valued at $344,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLZE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 198,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,625. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 64.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

