Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $70,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

