Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

