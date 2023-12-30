Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.