Bank of America Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.65.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. TFI International has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

