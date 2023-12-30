Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Up 1.3%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.86). 3,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 148,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 868.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.39.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

