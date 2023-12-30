Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 0.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.27 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 6,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.96.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

