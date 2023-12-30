Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BOTJ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 1,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

