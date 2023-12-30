Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,580 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

