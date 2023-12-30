BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 39,790 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,839,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 464,470 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

