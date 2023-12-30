Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Beijing Capital International Airport stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
