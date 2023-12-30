Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Beldex has a market cap of $272.18 million and $2.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,317.68 or 0.05447492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00093832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,951,825 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,211,825 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

