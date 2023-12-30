Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 68.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 321.5% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 19.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

